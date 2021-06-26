Left Menu

Goa reports 235 new COVID-19 cases

Goa reported 235 new COVID-19 cases, 293 recoveries and five deaths in the last 24 hours, said the state health bulletin on Saturday.

ANI | Panaji (Goa) | Updated: 26-06-2021 22:47 IST | Created: 26-06-2021 22:47 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Goa reported 235 new COVID-19 cases, 293 recoveries and five deaths in the last 24 hours, said the state health bulletin on Saturday. The total number of cases of coronavirus in the state so far has reached 1,65,883. While the total recoveries stand at 1,60,247. The recovery rate stands at 96.60 per cent.

The death toll in the state has climbed to 3,032. The active cases in the state stand at 2,604.

Meanwhile, the Goa government extended the COVID-19 curfew by another seven days till July 5, informed Chief Minister Dr Pramod Sawant on Saturday. Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "The Government of Goa has decided to extend the state level curfew till 7 AM, July 05, 2021."

This is the fifth time the curfew has been extended since it was imposed on May 9 in view of rising COVID-19 cases. (ANI)

