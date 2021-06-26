Left Menu

Four civilians injured in grenade attack in Srinagar

Four civilians were injured in a grenade attack by terrorists on a joint patrol party of Jammu and Kashmir Police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) team at Barbar Shah in Srinagar on Saturday.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 26-06-2021 23:37 IST | Created: 26-06-2021 23:37 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Four civilians were injured in a grenade attack by terrorists on a joint patrol party of Jammu and Kashmir Police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) team at Barbar Shah in Srinagar on Saturday. According to the Jammu and Kashmir Police, the incident took place at around 6 pm in the evening.

"The grenade missed the intended target and exploded on road. In this incident, four civilians got injured and were evacuated to a nearby hospital for the treatment of their injuries," the police said. A case has been registered in the matter under relevant sections of the law, it said.

The area has been cordoned and searches in the area is going on. The investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

