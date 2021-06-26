Left Menu

Maharashtra reports 9,812 new COVID-19 cases, 179 deaths

Maharashtra reported 9,812 new cases of COVID-19 and 179 deaths in the last 24 hours, the state health department said on Saturday.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 26-06-2021 23:49 IST | Created: 26-06-2021 23:49 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Maharashtra reported 9,812 new cases of COVID-19 and 179 deaths in the last 24 hours, the state health department said on Saturday. The positivity rate in the state stands at 14.46 per cent.

Maharashtra also witnessed 8,752 recoveries in the last 24 hours, while the recovery rate stands at 95.93 per cent. The state has 1,21,251 active cases.

The cumulative cases in the state now stand at 60,26,847 while the recoveries have gone up to 57,81,551. The death toll due to the virus has gone up to 1,20,881.

India registered 51,667 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

