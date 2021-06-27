Left Menu

UK's former finance minister Javid appointed as health minister

Reuters | London | Updated: 27-06-2021 00:53 IST | Created: 27-06-2021 00:26 IST
UK's former finance minister Javid appointed as health minister
Javid resigned as finance minister last year after he refused to fire his political advisers as demanded by Johnson. Image Credit: Flickr
British former finance minister Sajid Javid will replace Matt Hancock as the country's health minister, Prime Minister Boris Johnson's office said on Saturday.

Javid resigned as finance minister last year after he refused to fire his political advisers as demanded by Johnson.

