UK's former finance minister Javid appointed as health minister
British former finance minister Sajid Javid will replace Matt Hancock as the country's health minister, Prime Minister Boris Johnson's office said on Saturday.
Javid resigned as finance minister last year after he refused to fire his political advisers as demanded by Johnson.
