China state planner says expects coal supply crunch to ease in July

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 27-06-2021 08:00 IST | Created: 27-06-2021 08:00 IST
China's state planner said that it expects a coal supply crunch to ease and coal prices to fall in July, according to a report from the official Xinhua news agency on Sunday. "With the growth of hydropower and solar power generation in the summer, as well as the increase in coal production and imports, the contradiction between coal supply and demand will tend to ease," said the National Development and Reform Commission, according to the report.

"It is expected that coal prices will enter a downward channel in July, and prices will drop significantly." China's state planner and market regulator earlier in June jointly launched an investigation into coal prices, saying they would crack down on speculation and hoarding.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

