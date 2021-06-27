135 cr COVID-19 vaccine doses to be available between Aug to Dec: Centre to SC
The Centre has informed the Supreme Court that a total of 135 crore COVID-19 vaccines will be available in India between August to December.
The Centre has informed the Supreme Court that a total of 135 crore COVID-19 vaccines will be available in India between August to December. The Centre informed about the projected availability of COVID-19 vaccines in an affidavit filed in the suo motu case on COVID-19 management initiated by the apex court.
As per the affidavit, out of the 135 crore vaccines, the estimated availability of Covishield doses is 50 crores, while of Covaxin doses is 40 crores. It said that Russian made Sputnik V vaccine's estimated availability is 10 crores doses.
The affidavit filed by the Central government also informed that the Bio E Sub unit vaccine's 30 crore doses will be available while Zydus Cadila DNA vaccine's 5 crore doses will be available. (ANI)
