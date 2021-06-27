PEDA facilitates export of Assamese Burmese grapes to Dubai

In a major boost to harness the export potential of agricultural and processed food products from North-Eastern states, a shipment of fresh Assamese Burmese grapes has been sent to Dubai from here.

Called 'Leteku' in Assamese, the fruit which is rich in Vitamin C and iron was sourced and packed at a collection center in Darrang district of Assam, according to a press release by the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA).

The consignment was exported by the APEDA registered Kiega EXIM Pvt Ltd from Guwahati airport to Dubai via Delhi.

APEDA has been carrying out promotional activities to bring the North-Eastern states on the agricultural and processed food products export map of India.

Recently, APEDA facilitated the export of the first consignment of 'red rice' to the USA from Assam, the release said.

Iron-rich red rice' is grown in the Brahmaputra valley of Assam, without the use of any chemical fertilizer.

The rice variety is referred to as 'Bao-dhaan', which is an integral part of Assamese food.

APEDA also assisted in exports of Geographical Indications (GI) certified 'Assam lemon' (Kaji Nemu) (Assam lemon) to London and so far around 40 metric tonnes have been exported.

Jackfruits sourced from Tripura-based Krishi Sanyoga Agro Producer Company Ltd were exported to London.

The consignment was packed at the APEDA assisted packhouse facility of Salt Range Supply Chain Solution Ltd and exported by Kiega EXIM Pvt Ltd.

APEDA has provided financial assistance to the private sector to set up a packed house at Guwahati which has fulfilled the mandatory requirement of infrastructure for the export of fresh fruits and vegetables to Europe.

APEDA undertakes market promotion activities for evolving structured marketing strategies for the export of food products, market intelligence for making informed decisions, international exposure, skill development, capacity building, and high-quality packaging.

APEDA will continue to focus on the North Eastern region both in terms of capacity building, quality up-gradation, and infrastructure development.

Linking buyers to farmers, strengthening the entire supply chain of agricultural produce from the north-eastern region would also bring in dividends, the release added.

