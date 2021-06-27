Left Menu

Guwahati's Kamakhya Temple reopens after 3 days following Ambubachi festival

Located atop Nilachal Hills in Guwahati, the Kamakhya Temple is now reopened after three days following the Ambubachi festival. However, the entry of devotees has been restricted due to COVID-19 till June 30.

ANI | Guwahati (Assam) | Updated: 27-06-2021 12:01 IST
Guwahati's Kamakhya Temple reopens after 3 days following Ambubachi festival
Guwahati's Kamakhya Temple (Photo/ANI).
Located atop Nilachal Hills in Guwahati, the Kamakhya Temple is now reopened after three days following the Ambubachi festival. However, the entry of devotees has been restricted due to COVID-19 till June 30. Celebrated in the monsoons, it is believed that Goddess Kamakhya goes through her menstrual cycle during the Ambubachi festival and, therefore, the temple remains closed.

Ambubachi Mela, also known as Ameti or the tantric fertility festival, is one of the major events on Assam's tourism calendar. On Saturday, several 'diyas' (earthen lamps) illuminated the temple premises. "After performing rituals, doors of Guwahati's Kamakhya temple have been opened after 3 days. Temple will remain closed for the devotees due to COVID-19 till June 30," Mohit Chandra Sharma, the head priest of the temple told ANI.

Recalling the footfall of devotees in the temple before the COVID outbreak, he said: "Lakh of devotees used to line up to offer prayers at the temple after Ambubachi. But nothing like that this year due to COVID-19. I am hopeful that next year there will not be any restriction due to COVID-19, and we will be able to celebrate Ambubachi with proper pomp and show." Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma along with his wife Riniki Bhuyan Sharma visited Kamakhya Devalaya in Guwahati on the occasion of Ambubachi Nivritti on Saturday morning.

"I did 'parikrama' at Shaktipeeth Maa Kamakhya Temple today with wife @rinikibsharma to offer prayers on the holy occasion of Ambubachi Nivritti. Sought Maa's blessings for all-round development of Assam, and health & prosperity of all sections of society," he tweeted. (ANI)

