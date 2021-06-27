Iran says nuclear site images won't be given to IAEA as deal has expired

The speaker of Iran's parliament said on Sunday Tehran will never hand over images from inside some Iranian nuclear sites to the U.N. nuclear watchdog as a monitoring agreement with the agency had expired, Iranian state media reported.

"The agreement has expired ... any of the information recorded will never be given to the International Atomic Energy Agency and the data and images will remain in the possession of Iran," said Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf.

