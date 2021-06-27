'Mann ki Baat' can be done after vaccinating everyone, says Rahul Gandhi
Taking a jibe at the Centre on the ongoing COVID-19 vaccinations, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday shared a graph and stated 'just vaccinate all people in the country'.
"Please just vaccinate all people in the country, even if you do 'Mann Ki Baat' after that," he tweeted in Hindi.
This tweet came ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat'. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
