Left Menu

'Mann ki Baat' can be done after vaccinating everyone, says Rahul Gandhi

Taking a jibe at the Centre on the ongoing COVID-19 vaccinations, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday shared a graph and stated 'just vaccinate all people in the country'.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-06-2021 13:07 IST | Created: 27-06-2021 13:07 IST
'Mann ki Baat' can be done after vaccinating everyone, says Rahul Gandhi
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Taking a jibe at the Centre on the ongoing COVID-19 vaccinations, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday shared a graph and stated 'just vaccinate all people in the country'.

"Please just vaccinate all people in the country, even if you do 'Mann Ki Baat' after that," he tweeted in Hindi.

This tweet came ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cycling-Fan with cardboard sign causes massive pile-up on the Tour

Cycling-Fan with cardboard sign causes massive pile-up on the Tour

 France
2
U.S. FDA adds warning about rare heart inflammation to Pfizer, Moderna COVID vaccines

U.S. FDA adds warning about rare heart inflammation to Pfizer, Moderna COVID...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Delta, Kappa variants surge in Italy to nearly 17% of cases, health institute says; The booster may be needed for J&J shot as Delta variant spreads, some experts already taking them and more

Health News Roundup: Delta, Kappa variants surge in Italy to nearly 17% of c...

 Global
4
Can the Pfizer or Moderna mRNA vaccines affect my genetic code?

Can the Pfizer or Moderna mRNA vaccines affect my genetic code?

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021