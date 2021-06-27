Iran says nuclear site images won't be given to IAEA as deal has expired
The speaker of Iran's parliament said on Sunday Tehran will never hand over images from inside of some Iranian nuclear sites to the U.N. nuclear watchdog as a monitoring agreement with the agency had expired, Iranian state media reported. "The agreement has expired...any of the information recorded will never be given to the International Atomic Energy Agency and the data and images will remain in the possession of Iran," said Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf.
- Country:
- Iran Islamic Rep
The speaker of Iran's parliament said on Sunday Tehran will never hand over images from inside of some Iranian nuclear sites to the U.N. nuclear watchdog as a monitoring agreement with the agency had expired, Iranian state media reported.
"The agreement has expired...any of the information recorded will never be given to the International Atomic Energy Agency and the data and images will remain in the possession of Iran," said Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf. The IAEA and Tehran struck the three-month monitoring agreement in February to cushion the blow of Iran reducing its cooperation with the agency, and it allowed monitoring of some activities that would otherwise have been axed to continue. The agreement was later extended for a month until June 24. (Writing by Parisa Hafezi; Editing by Toby Chopra)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
U.N. rights office voices concern on serious violations by Tunisian police
Many Iranians fear vote will underscore their powerlessness
Ethiopia U.N. envoy says Eritrea troops to leave Tigray 'soon'
U.N. finds no evidence of Islamic State control over Congo militia
Outgoing U.N. Yemen envoy hopes Oman peace efforts 'bear fruit'