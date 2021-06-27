Archery: Indian women's recurve team clinches gold at World Cup Stage 3
PTI | Paris | Updated: 27-06-2021 14:14 IST | Created: 27-06-2021 14:08 IST
- Country:
- France
The Indian women's recurve team of Deepika Kumari, Ankita Bhakat and Komalika Bari struck gold at the ongoing World Cup Stage 3 here on Sunday, defeating Mexico in the final.
The trio shrugged off the disappointment of a first-round loss in the final Olympic qualifier earlier this month and claimed a 5-1 triumph to give India its second gold medal in the Stage 3 event.
Advertisement
Earlier on Saturday, India won a gold medal through Abhishek Verma in the compound individual event.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Indian-origin COVID-19 response professionals in Queen's Birthday Honours spotlight
2 dead when bus, SUV collide on interstate in Indiana
Digital Stallions Forum announces the launch of 'The Great Indian Marketing Awards 2021'
Some Indian govt actions raised concerns that are inconsistent with its democratic values: says top US official
Indian-origin journalist wins Pulitzer Prize for exposing China's vast infrastructure for detaining Muslims