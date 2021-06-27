Left Menu

Archery: Indian women's recurve team clinches gold at World Cup Stage 3

PTI | Paris | Updated: 27-06-2021 14:14 IST | Created: 27-06-2021 14:08 IST
Archery: Indian women's recurve team clinches gold at World Cup Stage 3
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • France

The Indian women's recurve team of Deepika Kumari, Ankita Bhakat and Komalika Bari struck gold at the ongoing World Cup Stage 3 here on Sunday, defeating Mexico in the final.

The trio shrugged off the disappointment of a first-round loss in the final Olympic qualifier earlier this month and claimed a 5-1 triumph to give India its second gold medal in the Stage 3 event.

Earlier on Saturday, India won a gold medal through Abhishek Verma in the compound individual event.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cycling-Fan with cardboard sign causes massive pile-up on the Tour

Cycling-Fan with cardboard sign causes massive pile-up on the Tour

 France
2
U.S. FDA adds warning about rare heart inflammation to Pfizer, Moderna COVID vaccines

U.S. FDA adds warning about rare heart inflammation to Pfizer, Moderna COVID...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Delta, Kappa variants surge in Italy to nearly 17% of cases, health institute says; The booster may be needed for J&J shot as Delta variant spreads, some experts already taking them and more

Health News Roundup: Delta, Kappa variants surge in Italy to nearly 17% of c...

 Global
4
Can the Pfizer or Moderna mRNA vaccines affect my genetic code?

Can the Pfizer or Moderna mRNA vaccines affect my genetic code?

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021