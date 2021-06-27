Dip in oxygen level, high organic load reason behind dead floating fishes in Guwahati pond: Officials

Left Menu

Several fishes were seen floating dead in Guwahati's Dighalipukhuri pond on Sunday and the cause for same has been reported as the dip in oxygen level and an increase in organic load, as per officials of the state's Ministry of Forests, Fisheries, and Excise.

ANI | Dispur (Assam) | Updated: 27-06-2021 19:56 IST | Created: 27-06-2021 19:56 IST
Dead fishes floating in Guwahati's Dighalipukhuri pond.. Image Credit: ANI
Several fishes were seen floating dead in Guwahati's Dighalipukhuri pond on Sunday and the cause for same has been reported as the dip in oxygen level and an increase in organic load, as per officials of the state's Ministry of Forests, Fisheries, and Excise. In an official statement, the Ministry said that Parimal Suklabaidya, Minister for Fisheries, directed the officials of the department to visit the site and ascertain the cause behind the mass deaths of fish, following the detection of dead fishes on the water and its media coverage.

Officials of the department after examination of the collected samples of the dead fish and the water body, found that dissolved oxygen depletion in the tank coupled with high organic load were the causes behind the death of fishes. "Fish mortality was due to sudden dip in oxygen level and high organic load in the tank," said Suklabaidya.

The department, as a short-term measure, increased the oxygen level in water by showering water through pump and creating wave action through mechanised boats. (ANI)

