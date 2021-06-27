Left Menu

Goa logs 215 new COVID-19 cases, 7 deaths

Goa recorded 215 new COVID-19 cases, 301 recoveries, and seven deaths in the last 24 hours on Sunday.

27-06-2021
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Goa recorded 215 new COVID-19 cases, 301 recoveries, and seven deaths in the last 24 hours on Sunday. As per the media bulletin issued by the state government, Goa has 2,511 active cases.

The recovery rate stands at 96.66 per cent. So far, 1,60,548 patients have recovered from the infection in the coastal state since the onset of the pandemic. The cumulative toll of cases reached 1,66,098 while the death toll is at 3,039.

On Sunday, 3,120 samples were tested for the presence of the virus, taking the total samples tested in the state to 9,11,479. In an effort to curb the transmission of the disease, Chief Minister Dr Pramod Sawant on Saturday announced that the COVID curfew in the state has been extended till July 5. This is the fifth time the curfew has been extended since it was imposed on May 9 amid the second wave of the pandemic. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

