Soccer-Netherlands v Czech Republic teams

Teams for the European Championship last-16 match between the Netherlands and the Czech Republic in Budapest on Sunday: Netherlands: Maarten Stekelenburg; Denzel Dumfries, Stefan de Vrij, Matthijs de Ligt, Daley Blind, Patrick van Aanholt; Georginio Wijnaldum (captain), Marten de Roon, Frenkie de Jong; Memphis Depay, Donyell Malen

Czech Republic: Tomas Vaclik; Vladimir Coufal, Ondrej Celustka, Tomas Kalas, Pavel Kaderabek; Tomas Holes, Tomas Soucek (captain), Antonin Barak; Lukas Masopust, Petr Sevcik, Patrik Schick

