Hot oil poured over cow by unidentified persons in Madurai; animal welfare activists demand action

Unidentified persons poured hot oil on a stray cow in Tallakulam of Tamil Nadu's Madurai district on Sunday, informed district collector S Aneesh Sekhar.

ANI | Madurai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 27-06-2021 21:35 IST | Created: 27-06-2021 21:35 IST
Hot oil poured over cow by unidentified persons in TN's Madurai. Image Credit: ANI
Unidentified persons poured hot oil on a stray cow in Tallakulam of Tamil Nadu's Madurai district on Sunday, informed district collector S Aneesh Sekhar. According to the collector, the incident has left several injuries on the entire body of the cow.

Animal welfare activists have called upon the police to take immediate action in the matter. The Collector informed that instructions have been issued to the police to nab the miscreants as soon as possible.

He also stated that the best possible medical care is being given to the affected animal. "Unidentified persons have poured hot oil on a cow roaming at the streetside. This has resulted in injuries to the entire body of the cow. Instructions have been given to the police to take swift action to arrest the miscreants. The best possible medical care is being given to the affected cow," said Sekhar. (ANI)

