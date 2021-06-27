Manipur logs 669 fresh COVID infections, 16 deaths in last 24 hrs

Left Menu

Manipur reported 669 new cases of COVID-19, and 16 deaths in the last 24 hours, the directorate of health services of the state said on Sunday.

ANI | Imphal (Manipur) | Updated: 27-06-2021 21:36 IST | Created: 27-06-2021 21:36 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Manipur reported 669 new cases of COVID-19, and 16 deaths in the last 24 hours, the directorate of health services of the state said on Sunday. According to the state health department, the fresh infections in the state include six personnel from Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF).

Manipur also witnessed 509 recoveries in the last 24 hours. As per the media bulletin, there are 5,824 active cases in the state.

The cumulative cases in the state now stand at 67,986 while the recovery tally in the state stands at 61,038. As many as 1,124 people have succumbed to the COVID-19 so far in the state.

India recorded 50,040 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative count of infections to 3,02,33,183, informed the Union Health Ministry on Sunday. The number of cases is 2.7 higher than yesterday when the infection count rested at 48,698.

With this, the cumulative tally of positive COVID-19 cases in the country stands at 3,02,33,183, including 2,92,51,029 recoveries and 3,95,751 deaths. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

