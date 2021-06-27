Left Menu

MP minister, parliamentarian participate in cleanliness drive in Indore

Madhya Pradesh Minister Tulsi Silawat and the Parliamentarian from Indore Shankar Lalwani on Sunday participated in a cleanliness drive in Indore and cleaned the areas near the water sources in the district.

ANI | Indore (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 27-06-2021 21:44 IST | Created: 27-06-2021 21:44 IST
MP minister, parliamentarian participate in cleanliness drive in Indore
MP Shankar Lalwani during the cleanliness drive. . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Madhya Pradesh Minister Tulsi Silawat and the Parliamentarian from Indore Shankar Lalwani on Sunday participated in a cleanliness drive in Indore and cleaned the areas near the water sources in the district. Speaking to ANI, Lalwani over the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan said, "BJP has started the cleanliness drive across the country. Under this, the wells, step-wells and ponds in the districts were cleaned. All the party leaders took part in the cleanliness drive. After this, they heard the 'Mann Ki Baat' by Prime Minister Narendra Modi."

"Indore probably will win the title of the cleanest city for the fifth time too. Survey has already been done," he added. State Minister Tulsi Silawat said that when it comes to cleanliness, Indore is very alert and cautious.

"Indore was the cleanest city for the four years in a row. This is because of the support and awareness among people," Silawat said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, earlier today urged people to focus on rainwater harvesting during his 'Mann Ki Baat'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cycling-Fan with cardboard sign causes massive pile-up on the Tour

Cycling-Fan with cardboard sign causes massive pile-up on the Tour

 France
2
U.S. FDA adds warning about rare heart inflammation to Pfizer, Moderna COVID vaccines

U.S. FDA adds warning about rare heart inflammation to Pfizer, Moderna COVID...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Delta, Kappa variants surge in Italy to nearly 17% of cases, health institute says; The booster may be needed for J&J shot as Delta variant spreads, some experts already taking them and more

Health News Roundup: Delta, Kappa variants surge in Italy to nearly 17% of c...

 Global
4
Can the Pfizer or Moderna mRNA vaccines affect my genetic code?

Can the Pfizer or Moderna mRNA vaccines affect my genetic code?

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021