Scoreboard: 1st ODI, India Women vs England Women

England Women Innings Lauren Winfield Hill c Taniya b Goswami 16 Tammy Beaumont not out 87 Heather Knight b Ekta 18 Natalie Sciver not out 74 Extras: (LB-2 W-3 NB-2) 7 Total: (For 2 wickets in 34.5 overs) 202 Fall of Wickets: 1/24 2/83 Bowling: Jhulan Goswami 6-1-25-1, Shikha Pandey 5-0-30-0, Pooja Vastrakar 4-0-23-0, Ekta Bisht 8-0-55-1, Deepti Sharma 7-0-32-0, Harmanpreet Kaur 4.5-0-35-0.

