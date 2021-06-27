Left Menu

298 fresh COVID-19 infections, 11 deaths in Punjab

Punjab recorded 298 new COVID-19 cases, 641 recoveries, and 11 deaths on Sunday.

ANI | Chandigarh | Updated: 27-06-2021 22:08 IST | Created: 27-06-2021 22:08 IST
298 fresh COVID-19 infections, 11 deaths in Punjab
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab recorded 298 new COVID-19 cases, 641 recoveries, and 11 deaths on Sunday. Presently, the state has 4,020 active cases, as per the daily COVID bulletin issued by the state government.

So far, 5,74,872 patients have recovered from the infection in Punjab since the onset of the pandemic. The cumulative toll of cases reached 5,94,883 while the death toll mounted to 15,991.

Ferozepur registered the highest positivity rate with 1.86 per cent, followed by SAS Nagar with 1.35 per cent and Patiala with 1.14 per cent, according to the bulletin. Meanwhile, 64,141 beneficiaries were vaccinated in the state today. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cycling-Fan with cardboard sign causes massive pile-up on the Tour

Cycling-Fan with cardboard sign causes massive pile-up on the Tour

 France
2
U.S. FDA adds warning about rare heart inflammation to Pfizer, Moderna COVID vaccines

U.S. FDA adds warning about rare heart inflammation to Pfizer, Moderna COVID...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Delta, Kappa variants surge in Italy to nearly 17% of cases, health institute says; The booster may be needed for J&J shot as Delta variant spreads, some experts already taking them and more

Health News Roundup: Delta, Kappa variants surge in Italy to nearly 17% of c...

 Global
4
Can the Pfizer or Moderna mRNA vaccines affect my genetic code?

Can the Pfizer or Moderna mRNA vaccines affect my genetic code?

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021