Bihar logs 185 fresh COVID cases in last 24 hours

Bihar registered as many as 185 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, Bihar Health Department informed.

ANI | Patna (Bihar) | Updated: 27-06-2021 22:28 IST | Created: 27-06-2021 22:28 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Bihar registered as many as 185 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, Bihar Health Department informed. Now, the total number of active cases in the state stands at 2,141.

So far, Bihar has seen a total of 7,09,578 recoveries and the recovery rate in the state currently stands at 98.38 per cent. 1,00,021 samples have been tested in the last 24 hours, the health department added.

With 16 cases each, districts of Samastipur and Purnia logged the highest number of cases in the last 24 hours. At present, the total COVID-related death toll in the state is 9,579. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

