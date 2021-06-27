Left Menu

Former Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey turns 'religious preacher, says his interest lies in God

Taking up the new avatar of a religious preacher, former Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey on Sunday said his "interest lies only in God now".

ANI | Patna (Bihar) | Updated: 27-06-2021 23:37 IST | Created: 27-06-2021 23:37 IST
Former Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey speaking to ANI. Image Credit: ANI
Taking up the new avatar of a religious preacher, former Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey on Sunday said his "interest lies only in God now". "There comes at a point when you want to know the purpose of life, and in knowing God. I am no exception. My only interest lies in God now and this transformation is not sudden," Pandey told ANI.

Pandey further said that had failed in politics, adding,"I got a chance but I failed in that. Doing politics is not such an easy task." A video of Gupteshwar Pandey is becoming viral on social media. In this video, Pandey is seen preaching Bhagwat Katha.

Notably, the former DGP was in limelight due to his media appearances after the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput last year. Gupteshwar Pandey had taken voluntary retirement from the post of DGP before the Bihar Assembly elections last year. He then joined the ruling Janata Dal-United (JDU). There were speculations that he might contest elections but nothing of such kind happened. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

