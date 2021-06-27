KBADA chairman writes to Kerala Minister over renaming Kasargod villages, says it will destroy Kannada culture

Stating that some local bodies are trying to change the names of Kannada-speaking villages in Kasargod district of Kerala without consulting the people, Karnataka Border Area Development Authority (KBADA) chairman C Somasekhara said that this would destroy the Kannada and Tulu culture which has existed in the region for long. Addressing the issue Somasekhara wrote a letter to Kerala PWD and Revenue Minister PA Mohammed Riyas on May 24 requesting him to stall their decision of changing the names and urging them not to hurt people's sentiments.

Speaking to ANI, the KBADA Chairman said, "Some local bodies are attempting to change the names of Kannada-speaking villages in Kasargod district, Kerala, without any consultation with people. This would destroy Kannada and Tulu culture, existing here for long." "The names of Madhuru-Madhuram, Malla-mallam, and other divine fields are also changing. In a letter to Kerala PWD and Revenue Minister, I have requested them to stall their decision of changing the names and not hurt people's emotions," he added.

The letter stated that the Kannada-speaking areas of Kasargod district, in which Manjeshwara and Kasargod are situated are historically famous for traditional, culture, and popular tourism centres. "The names of the villages in the Kasargod Districts have a historical background. They represent the people's emotions and attachment to the names of their respective villages," it said.

"It is very astonishing to note that there is an attempt from the local bodies to change the names of some of the villages without giving any opportunity to the people to express their views. The change of names would drastically affect the feelings of the people and their emotions. This would also destroy the kannada and Tulu culture, which is existing here from long time," read the letter. Somasekhara said that the names of Madhuru-Idadbutaut, Maur-Mallare and other divine fields are also changing and mentioned that Karadka, Bedadka, Pllikunje, Anebagtlu, Manjeshwara, tiosadurga, Rumble are now called Kedagam, Bedagam, Pulikunnu, Anevagil, ManJeshwarem, Pudiyakota, Rumble respectively.

According to the reliable information available, the local bodies of village Panchayats of Kerala are planning to change the names of other villages like Sasihitku as Shaivalapp, Nellikunja as Nellikunnu, Kumble as Kumbala, said the letter. The act of changing the names of villages would have a deep impact on the community living there, and this may enact the coordination among the Kannada and Malayalam speaking brothers, said Karnataka Border Area Development Authority chairman in his letter to Kerala PWD and Revenue Minister. (ANI)

