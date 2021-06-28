Left Menu

Athletics-American Sydney McLaughlin breaks world record in 400m hurdles

American Sydney McLaughlin broke the world record in the 400-meter hurdles in 51.90 seconds at the U.S. Olympic athletics trials on Sunday, winning the women's final and booking her ticket to Tokyo.

The 21-year-old became the first woman to finish the event in under 52 seconds, toppling Olympic champion Dalilah Muhammad's previous record of 52.16.

