2 live rounds of Insas recovered from CRPF jawan at Srinagar airport
Two live rounds of Insas were recovered from the baggage of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan at Srinagar's International Airport on Monday.
ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 28-06-2021 12:55 IST | Created: 28-06-2021 12:55 IST
Two live rounds of Insas were recovered from the baggage of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan at Srinagar's International Airport on Monday.
However, CRPF maintained that the jawan was on official duty and was carrying these two rounds officially with accompanying documents.
Further details awaited. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
