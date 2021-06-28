Left Menu

Andhra: BJP minority morcha president allegedly kidnapped, assaulted; workers blame YSRCP

Andhra Pradesh Police has arrested a few people for allegedly kidnapping and assaulting the president of the Bharatiya Janata Party Minority Morcha in Allagadda town.

ANI | Kadapa (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 28-06-2021 13:41 IST | Created: 28-06-2021 13:41 IST
Andhra: BJP minority morcha president allegedly kidnapped, assaulted; workers blame YSRCP
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Andhra Pradesh Police has arrested a few people for allegedly kidnapping and assaulting the president of the Bharatiya Janata Party Minority Morcha in Allagadda town. According to Allagadda police station inspector Krishaiah, Morcha president Hasan was kidnapped by a group around 3 pm on Sunday outside his sister's house.

"Hasan had gone to his sister's place in Allagadda town on Sunday. At around 3 pm, he was going out to fields to attend to nature's call when a group kidnapped him and physically assaulted him. When the police heard about the matter, we immediately rushed to the spot," Krishaiah told ANI over the phone. He further informed that Hasan has been rescued and some of the accused have been nabbed.

A kidnapping case has been filed against them and an investigation is underway. BJP AP general secretary Vishnuvardhan Reddy, meanwhile, claimed that the police called Hasan on the pretext of an inquiry, and goons from the ruling party YSRCP have kidnapped Hasan from the nearby police station.

The Allagadda police inspector denied the allegations. "The accused were caught within 15 to 20 minutes of the incident. The accused will be remanded today," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Vaccine-linked heart condition tends to resolve quickly; Delta variant fuses cells to infect more efficiently; "Space is for everyone": Europe's Space Agency to hire first disabled astronaut

Science News Roundup: Vaccine-linked heart condition tends to resolve quickl...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Spain scraps outdoor mask-wearing rule, but many stay covered up; Italy reports 40 coronavirus deaths, 838 new cases and more

Health News Roundup: Spain scraps outdoor mask-wearing rule, but many stay c...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended; Germany expects faster Moderna COVID-19 vaccine deliveries and more

Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended; Germany ex...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended - PM; Germany expects faster Moderna COVID-19 vaccine deliveries and more

Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended - PM; Germa...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021