China starts Baihetan hydro project, biggest since Three Gorges

The giant Baihetan hydropower plant on the upstream branch of China's Yangtze River has begun generating electricity for the first time on Monday, state broadcaster CCTV reported.

The project's first two 1-gigawatt (GW) turbines will start operating after a three-day trial, CCTV said. The project will eventually consist of 16 such units, making its total generation capacity second only to the Three Gorges Dam once it is completed in July next year. Baihetan was built by the China Three Gorges Corporation and is located on the border between the southwestern provinces of Yunnan and Sichuan. It is part of a cascade of dams on the Jinsha River, which is the upstream section of the Yangtze.

Though the Three Gorges Corporation said it was one of China's biggest and most challenging engineering projects, with a dam height of 289 meters (948 feet), it has taken only four years to build. Coverage of the project in China's state media has been heavy, with CCTV and Xinhua both focusing on the advanced engineering and manufacturing capabilities required. President Xi Jinping also endorsed the dam in a letter published on Monday.

"As a major project in China's west-east power transmission program, Baihetan is the largest and most technically difficult hydropower project currently under construction in the world," said Xi, adding the project has marked a major breakthrough in China's high-end equipment manufacturing. The project is part of a national scheme to generate electricity and deliver it to high energy-consuming regions on the eastern coast, and is also designed to strengthen control over water flows during the heavy summer flood season.

An ultra-high voltage (UHV) electricity transmission line connecting Baihetan to the eastern province of Jiangsu started construction in late 2020 and is expected to launch in 2022. Another UHV from Baihetan to Zhejiang province, also in eastern China, is waiting for Beijing's approval. Provinces in eastern and central China with larger populations and more developed economies have been experiencing electricity shortages during peak demand periods.

Additionally, regions that used to rely on coal for electricity generation are scrambling to find clean power sources, mainly from regions in western China, to drive their economies amid pressure from the central government to meet climate change goals. In its latest five-year plan covering the period of 2021-2025, Sichuan province aims to complete the construction of 10 hydropower plants project and start building another seven.

The 10.2-GW Wudongde hydro project, built upstream on the Jinsha from Baihetan, was put into full operation in mid-June. The environmental group has criticized the large-scale damming of the Yangtze and its tributaries because of concerns the over-engineering of the river has destroyed major habitats and damaged natural flood plains.

