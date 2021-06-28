Contractual employees of Punjab Roadways on strike, demand regularisation

The contractual employees of the Punjab Roadways, Punbus, are on a three-day statewide strike starting from today over the demand for regularisation of their services. The protest has been slotted on all three days between 8 am to 12 noon. Due to this, no government bus will be operated for these four hours from any bus stand in the state.

"We have been working for the last 13-14 years. They had promised to regularise us within three years. But we are still contractual employees. However, we were also made to take a test in 2015," said Punbus union state president Baljeet Singh Gill. "But even then we were not regularised, so on June 28, 29 and 30, a strike has been announced from 8 to 12 in the morning and tomorrow about 7,500 employees from across Punjab will protest outside the residence of the Chief Minister in Patiala," he added.

Advertisement

He apologised to the people for the inconvenience caused due to the strike. The police said that the demonstration is being done by Punbus employees regarding their demands and the demonstration is being done peacefully. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)