Left Menu

Contractual employees of Punjab Roadways on strike, demand regularisation

The contractual employees of the Punjab Roadways, Punbus, are on a three-day statewide strike starting from today over the demand for regularisation of their services.

ANI | Amritsar (Punjab) | Updated: 28-06-2021 14:28 IST | Created: 28-06-2021 14:28 IST
Contractual employees of Punjab Roadways on strike, demand regularisation
A visual from one of the sites of protest. (ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The contractual employees of the Punjab Roadways, Punbus, are on a three-day statewide strike starting from today over the demand for regularisation of their services. The protest has been slotted on all three days between 8 am to 12 noon. Due to this, no government bus will be operated for these four hours from any bus stand in the state.

"We have been working for the last 13-14 years. They had promised to regularise us within three years. But we are still contractual employees. However, we were also made to take a test in 2015," said Punbus union state president Baljeet Singh Gill. "But even then we were not regularised, so on June 28, 29 and 30, a strike has been announced from 8 to 12 in the morning and tomorrow about 7,500 employees from across Punjab will protest outside the residence of the Chief Minister in Patiala," he added.

He apologised to the people for the inconvenience caused due to the strike. The police said that the demonstration is being done by Punbus employees regarding their demands and the demonstration is being done peacefully. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Vaccine-linked heart condition tends to resolve quickly; Delta variant fuses cells to infect more efficiently; "Space is for everyone": Europe's Space Agency to hire first disabled astronaut

Science News Roundup: Vaccine-linked heart condition tends to resolve quickl...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Spain scraps outdoor mask-wearing rule, but many stay covered up; Italy reports 40 coronavirus deaths, 838 new cases and more

Health News Roundup: Spain scraps outdoor mask-wearing rule, but many stay c...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended; Germany expects faster Moderna COVID-19 vaccine deliveries and more

Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended; Germany ex...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended - PM; Germany expects faster Moderna COVID-19 vaccine deliveries and more

Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended - PM; Germa...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021