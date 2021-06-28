Justice Ravi Vijaykumar Malimath appointed as Chief Justice of Himachal Pradesh High Court

President of India, in the exercise of the powers conferred by Article 223 of the Constitution of India, appointed Shri Justice Ravi Vijaykumar Malimath, senior-most Judge of Himachal Pradesh High Court, to perform the duties of the office of the Chief Justice of that High Court with effect from 1st July 2021 consequent upon the retirement of Shri Justice Lingappa Narayana Swamy, Chief Justice, Himachal Pradesh High Court. A notification in this regard has been issued by the Department of Justice, Ministry of Law & Justice today.

Shri Justice Ravi Vijaykumar Malimath, B.Com., LL.B. was enrolled as an Advocate on 28th January 1987. He practised for 20 years before the High Court of Karnataka, High Court of Madras and the Supreme Court of India in Civil, Criminal, Constitutional, Labour, Company, Serv.ice cases etc. He specializes in Constitutional Law. He worked in Bangalore University, Bangalore and Kuvempu University, Shimoga. He was appointed as an Additional Judge of the Karnataka High Court on February 18, 2008, and a Permanent Judge on February 17, 2010. He was transferred to Himachal Pradesh High Court on 07.01.2019.

(With Inputs from PIB)