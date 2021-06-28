Left Menu

Crude oil futures dip on weak spot demand

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-06-2021 15:06 IST | Created: 28-06-2021 15:06 IST
Crude oil futures dip on weak spot demand
Crude oil prices on Monday fell Rs 10 to Rs 5,493 per barrel after participants cut their positions.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude oil for the July delivery dropped by Rs 10, or 0.18 per cent, to Rs 5,493 per barrel with a business volume of 9,070 lots.

Analysts said the fall in crude oil futures was mostly due to trimming of positions by traders amid a weak spot demand.

Globally, West Texas Intermediate crude oil was trading 0.20 per cent lower at USD 73.90 per barrel.

Meanwhile, Brent crude, the international benchmark, fell 0.31 per cent to trade at USD 75.94 per barrel in New York.

