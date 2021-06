Fitch does not expect China's three-child policy to boost births significantly

Fitch Ratings said on Monday that China's three-child policy is unlikely to aid slow population growth and that the rating agency does not expect the new population policy to boost births significantly.

Moody's Investors Service said earlier this month that the policy allowing couples to have up to three children could support fertility but was unlikely to dramatically change China's birthrate.

