European Commission approves Austrian temporary power market reserve

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 28-06-2021 15:27 IST | Created: 28-06-2021 15:27 IST
Austria's plan to create a temporary reserve to ensure security of supply in the country's electricity market complies with European Union state aid rules, the European Commission said on Monday.

"The Commission found that the measure is necessary in view of the structural congestion problems that the Austrian electricity grid is facing," the Commission said in a statement.

The scheme would see Austria's power transmission system operator pay power plant operators that intend to close down, to keep their plants available to the network in case they are needed to shore up power supplies. It would last until 2025.

