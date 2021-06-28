BJP MLA asks CM to take steps to free elephant 'Rivaldo'

Coimbatore, June 28 (PTI): BJP MLA Vanathi Srinivasan on Monday requested Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin to take steps to release Rivaldo, an injured elephant, put in kraal in Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR) in Nilgiris district.

The 40-year-old Rivaldo, with injuries on its trunk for the last 10 years, was moving around Vazhathottam village in Nilgiris district without disturbing the villagers.

To provide the animal much-needed treatment, the Forest Department decided to tranquilise and capture Rivaldo but the efforts were futile.

The department then constructed a kraal at Vazhathottam checkpost and Rivaldo walked freely into the kraal on May 5, even as Madras High Court had directed the department to provide treatment to the elephant.

Citing the decision that the elephant would be released in three weeks after obtaining a report from an expert committee, Vanathi Srinivasan told reporters that former Minister and animal rights activist Maneka Gandhi had also urged the government to release the elephant in captivity for more than 40 days.

Stating that the issue had come up for discussion in the Tamil Nadu Assembly, Vanathi, who is also the all-India president of Mahila Morcha, said since the elephant did not not hurt any individual in the last 10 years while in the village, the government should take steps to release it.

