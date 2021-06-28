NTPC invites EoI to set up 1GW battery storage system

State-owned NTPC has floated a global tender to invite expression of interest for setting up 1000 MWh of grid-scale battery energy storage system (BESS) at its power plants in India. ''Any Indian/Global Company/ their Consortium/ Affiliates/Representatives are invited to submit EoI for setting up 1000 MWh of Grid-scale BESS at NTPC Power Plants in India,'' the tender floated on June 26, 2021, said. The tender notice said this expression of interest (EoI) is to assess commercialization prospects of setting up grid-scale BESS.

After identifying the applicants through EoI, Request for Proposals (RFP) for undertaking projects across multiple NTPC plants shall be invited separately for setting up the facilities and scalable model for further additional requirements.

Last date for submission of EoI is August 10, 2021. The EoI response will be opened the next day. NTPC produces around 300 billion units of electricity annually through its cluster of gas, coal, hydro and renewable energy based power stations of more than 65 GW capacity spanning across the country. NTPC plans target capacity of 130 GW including RE target capacity of 60 GW by 2032.

NTPC’s conventional fleet will increasingly be required to operate flexibly to support the grid, as VRE (variable renewable energy) penetration invariably increases in India’s power system under its policy driven initiative to increase its share of installed capacity from non-fossil fuel power sources by 2030 and beyond.

It is thus appropriate to pursue grid-scale BESS, the notice said.PTI KKS ANU ANU

