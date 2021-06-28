Left Menu

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Monday congratulated the DRDO for successfully flight testing a new generation of Agni class nuclear-capable ballistic missile that has a range of up to 2,000 km.The Defence Research and Development Organisation DRDO test-fired the missile christened Agni P from APJ Abdul Kalam island off the coast of Odisha this morning.The defence ministry said the missile followed textbook trajectory, meeting all mission objectives with a high level of accuracy.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-06-2021 16:29 IST | Created: 28-06-2021 16:22 IST
Rajnath congratulates DRDO on successful flight testing of Agni P nuke-capable missile
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Monday congratulated the DRDO for successfully flight testing a new generation of 'Agni' class nuclear-capable ballistic missile that has a range of up to 2,000 km.

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) test-fired the missile christened 'Agni P' from APJ Abdul Kalam island off the coast of Odisha this morning.

The defence ministry said the missile followed textbook trajectory, meeting all mission objectives with a high level of accuracy. ''Congratulations to @DRDO_India for the maiden successful flight test of Agni P advanced variant of Agni class of missiles. I compliment the efforts of the team behind this mission,'' Singh tweeted.

He said many advanced technologies, including propulsion systems, innovative guidance and control mechanisms and state-of-the-art navigation systems have been introduced in the missile.

The defence ministry said the missile was flight tested at 10:55 am.

''Various telemetry and radar stations positioned along the eastern coast tracked and monitored the missile,'' it said in a statement.

