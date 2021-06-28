Left Menu

HC stays Uttrakhand government's decision permitting Char Dham Yatra

The Uttarakhand High Court on Monday stayed the state Cabinet's decision permitting Char Dham Yatra with limited number of pilgrims and also ordered live streaming of Char Dham shrines.

ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 28-06-2021 16:24 IST | Created: 28-06-2021 16:24 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
The Uttarakhand High Court on Monday stayed the state Cabinet's decision permitting Char Dham Yatra with limited number of pilgrims and also ordered live streaming of Char Dham shrines. The High Court has asked the government to file the affidavit again by July 7.

In view of Covid-19 and poor health preparedness, the decision of the government has been put on hold by High Court. Earlier on June 25, the State Cabinet decided to partially open the Char Dham yatra for locals in limited numbers from July 1. Initially, it was decided, the yatra would be opened for residents of Chamoli, Uttarkashi, and Rudraprayag districts with a cap on the number of pilgrims to visit the temples daily.

The state government had said that it would be issuing guidelines for the pilgrimage for people from three districts. Government spokesperson Subodh Uniyal informed the three districts from where pilgrims were allowed were Chamoli, Uttarkashi, and Rudraprayag. The four pilgrimage sites in Uttarakhand are Badrinath, Kedarnath, Yamunotri, and Gangotri. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

