Channel Island of Jersey to extend licences for French fishing boats in its waters
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 28-06-2021 17:45 IST | Created: 28-06-2021 17:40 IST
- Country:
- France
The Channel Island of Jersey, which is a self-governing British Crown Dependency, said it had offered a three-month extension to a current transition period that would allow French vessels to fish in its waters.
Fishing rights in the waters around Jersey have been at the center of post-Brexit tensions between France and the United Kingdom.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Rugby-Timani returns from exile to Australia squad for France test series
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Denmark's Eriksen rushed to hospital after collapsing in Euro 2020 match; Tennis-France's Mahut and Herbert clinch another French Open doubles title and more
PREVIEW-Soccer-Untested Germans face daunting task against world champions France
France's army chief Lecointre steps down, replaced by General Burkhard
France's Macron sparred with UK's Johnson over Brexit geography