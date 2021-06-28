India's blueberry import from US may rise 27 pc in 2021: USHBC

India's import of blueberry from the US is estimated to increase 27 per cent to 2,415 tonne in the current year on strong demand, the US Highbush Blueberry Council (USHBC) said on Monday.

The country had imported 1,900 tonne of the US blueberry in 2020, with maximum quantity in dry and frozen form, it said.

Speaking to PTI, USHBC India Representative Raj Kapoor said the Council has been promoting blueberry in India since 2008. Thereafter imports have risen year after year.

From zero in 2009, India's blueberry imports from the US have risen to 1,900 tonne in 2020, which includes 1800 tonne of dry/frozen blueberry and the remaining 100 tonne fresh ones, he said.

''With demand growing even in tier-2 cities, we expect total imports to reach 2,415 tonne in 2021, which includes 2,300 tonne of dry/frozen and 115 tonne of fresh blueberry,'' Kapoor said.

Much of the demand is coming from Mumbai, followed by Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Ahmedabad, he said.

Dried blueberries are imported in bigger quantities than fresh ones because the latter have a very short shelf life. Also, the shorter season of blueberries (May-September) in the US makes it difficult to ensure supply throughout the year, he added.

Kapoor, however, said a higher import tariff of around 50 per cent imposed on the US blueberry is the main hurdle for expanding the market in India as the commodity becomes expensive here.

Still, the demand is rising in India due to its nutritional and health benefits. Blueberries are low in fat and sodium, have just 80 calories per cup, and contribute phytonutrients called polyphenols, he said. They also provide key vitamins and minerals, such as vitamin C and manganese, which can help the body process cholesterol. These nutrients are also essential to fighting not just common health issues but helping boost immunity, he added.

The US is the world's top blueberry-producing nation. The other major producers are Canada and New Zealand, he added.

