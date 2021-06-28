Tribal youth, minor girl found hanging from tree
A 21-year-old tribal youth and a minor girl were found hanging from a tree in forest area under Kadru village of Ramgarh district on Monday, police said.
Birendra Kumar Chaudhary, Sub-divisional police officer (SDPO), Patratu said the man hailed from Kuchu village under Ormanjhi police station of Ranchi district while the 17-year- old girl was from Kadru village Of Ramgarh district.
Prima facie it seems to be a case of love affair, the SDPO said.
He,however, said that police was investigating the case from all angles including possibility of killing by unidentified persons.
Both the bodies have been sent for post-mortem, he said.
Local villagers early on Monday saw the bodies hanging from the tree and informed the police.
