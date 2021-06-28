Left Menu

Tribal youth, minor girl found hanging from tree

PTI | Ramgarh | Updated: 28-06-2021 18:52 IST | Created: 28-06-2021 18:52 IST
Tribal youth, minor girl found hanging from tree
  • Country:
  • India

A 21-year-old tribal youth and a minor girl were found hanging from a tree in forest area under Kadru village of Ramgarh district on Monday, police said.

Birendra Kumar Chaudhary, Sub-divisional police officer (SDPO), Patratu said the man hailed from Kuchu village under Ormanjhi police station of Ranchi district while the 17-year- old girl was from Kadru village Of Ramgarh district.

Prima facie it seems to be a case of love affair, the SDPO said.

He,however, said that police was investigating the case from all angles including possibility of killing by unidentified persons.

Both the bodies have been sent for post-mortem, he said.

Local villagers early on Monday saw the bodies hanging from the tree and informed the police.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Vaccine-linked heart condition tends to resolve quickly; Delta variant fuses cells to infect more efficiently; "Space is for everyone": Europe's Space Agency to hire first disabled astronaut

Science News Roundup: Vaccine-linked heart condition tends to resolve quickl...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Spain scraps outdoor mask-wearing rule, but many stay covered up; Italy reports 40 coronavirus deaths, 838 new cases and more

Health News Roundup: Spain scraps outdoor mask-wearing rule, but many stay c...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended; Germany expects faster Moderna COVID-19 vaccine deliveries and more

Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended; Germany ex...

 Global
4
Beaqon to deploy Nokia Optical LAN at Singapore's Changi Airport

Beaqon to deploy Nokia Optical LAN at Singapore's Changi Airport

 Singapore

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021