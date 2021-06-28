Freed Catalan separatist leader says no quid pro quo to pardons

The pardons of jailed Catalan separatist leaders does not guarantee automatic support for the Spanish government's 2022 budget, Oriol Junqueras, the most prominent of the freed politicians, said on Monday.

Junqueras told Reuters there was no quid pro quo associated with the pardons since his leftist separatist party Esquerra Republicana de Catalunya had not requested them. Esquerra's support is crucial for Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez budget plan. However, Junqueras said it would not back it as result of the pardons but only if it brings benefits to Catalonia.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)