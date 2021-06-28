Olympian Mayookha Johny claims friend was raped, alleges police inactive in case

Olympian Mayookha Johny on Monday levelled serious allegations against the Kerala police and a former official of the state women's commission in connection with the investigation into a case of rape of her friend in 2016.

She alleged that police after initially promising action became inactive due to intervention of highly influential persons in favour of the accused.

Johny alleged that her friend was raped by a man, Chungath Johnson, who took her nude photos and used them for blackmailing.

Her friend was unmarried then and alone at her residence when the incident occurred, Johny told reporters here.

Fearing disgrace and considering ill-health of parents, her friend did not lodge a police complaint then.She got married in 2018.

Her friend's family filed the complaint with the Thrissur Rural SP in March this year when the man continued to threaten her, Johny said.

She said initially the response from the police was very friendly.

A woman police officer who recorded the statement had said this was a genuine case and action would be taken against the accused, Johny said.

But the police later became inactive due to intervention of highly influential persons including a former top official of the state women's commission in favour of the accused, alleged Johny, a track and field athlete.

Police have not officially responded to the allegations.PTI TGB BN BALA BN BALA

