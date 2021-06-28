Left Menu

Poaching bids foiled in Odisha forests

PTI | Berhampur | Updated: 28-06-2021 19:49 IST | Created: 28-06-2021 19:47 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Wildlife poaching attempts were foiled in two different forests in Odisha's Ganjam district, officials said on Monday.

A 23-year-old man was nabbed from Bhalumundia hill in the Jagannath Prasad forest range in Ghumusar North division on Sunday, they said.

The accused, identified as Sukuta Behera, is a resident of Dunguripali village. Around 2 kg of GI wire, 30 glass bottles and dry wood were seized from him, said range officer Umakant Das.

He was going to lay the wire in the area by hooking it illegally and kill the wild animals, he said.

''We caught him red-handed,'' he added.

In the other incident, around 15-20 armed people assembled Mahulia when the forest staff patrolling the area spotted them, an official said.

On seeing the forest personnel, some of them fled the spot, he said.

Two country-made guns and mobile phones were seized from the spot, he said.

''We have registered a case and started an investigation to find them,'' the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

