Left Menu

Encounter underway in J-K's Srinagar

An encounter between terrorists and security forces is underway at Malhoora Parimpora area of Srinagar district in Jammu and Kashmir .

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 28-06-2021 20:02 IST | Created: 28-06-2021 20:02 IST
Encounter underway in J-K's Srinagar
A visual from encounter site. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An encounter between terrorists and security forces is underway at Malhoora Parimpora area of Srinagar district in Jammu and Kashmir . As the encounter is underway, gunshots and explosions were heard at the Malhoora Parimpora area of Srinagar.

A joint operation is being carried out by the Jammu and Kashmir police and the security forces. Police and security forces are carrying out the operation.

"The encounter started at Malhoora Parimpora area of Srinagar. Police and security forces are carrying out the operation. Details awaited," said Jammu and Kashmir Police. Further details are awaiting. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Vaccine-linked heart condition tends to resolve quickly; Delta variant fuses cells to infect more efficiently; "Space is for everyone": Europe's Space Agency to hire first disabled astronaut

Science News Roundup: Vaccine-linked heart condition tends to resolve quickl...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Spain scraps outdoor mask-wearing rule, but many stay covered up; Italy reports 40 coronavirus deaths, 838 new cases and more

Health News Roundup: Spain scraps outdoor mask-wearing rule, but many stay c...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended; Germany expects faster Moderna COVID-19 vaccine deliveries and more

Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended; Germany ex...

 Global
4
Beaqon to deploy Nokia Optical LAN at Singapore's Changi Airport

Beaqon to deploy Nokia Optical LAN at Singapore's Changi Airport

 Singapore

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021