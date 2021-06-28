Encounter underway in J-K's Srinagar
An encounter between terrorists and security forces is underway at Malhoora Parimpora area of Srinagar district in Jammu and Kashmir .
- Country:
- India
An encounter between terrorists and security forces is underway at Malhoora Parimpora area of Srinagar district in Jammu and Kashmir . As the encounter is underway, gunshots and explosions were heard at the Malhoora Parimpora area of Srinagar.
A joint operation is being carried out by the Jammu and Kashmir police and the security forces. Police and security forces are carrying out the operation.
"The encounter started at Malhoora Parimpora area of Srinagar. Police and security forces are carrying out the operation. Details awaited," said Jammu and Kashmir Police. Further details are awaiting. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Rain brings respite to people from heat in Jammu
Foundation stone laid for Lord Venkateswara temple in Jammu
Union MoS Home calls on Lt Governor in Jammu, discusses J-K security situation
Lord Balaji temple in Jammu to be constructed in two phases in 18 months: LG Sinha
Prime accused in 2015 Hazaribagh court shootout case nabbed from Jammu