Govt chalks out plan to ramp up domestic rock phosphate production

To reduce India's dependence on import of costly raw fertiliser materials, the Centre on Monday said it has chalked out an action plan to expedite the exploration and mining of available rock phosphate reserves in the country.

The issue was discussed with stakeholders during a meeting chaired by Minister of State for Fertiliser Mansukh Mandaviya here.

Rock phosphate is the key raw material used in the making of Di-Ammonium Phosphate (DAP) and NPK fertilisers.

''I am glad that the Department of Fertilisers is ready with an action plan to make India Aatmanirbhar (self-reliant) in Rock Phosphate, the key raw material of DAP and NPK Fertlisers,'' the minister said at the meeting.

According to an official statement, an action plan has been chalked out to make India self-reliant in fertiliser production through 'indigenous resources', he said and that India is surely marching towards achieving self-reliant in fertilisers in the time to come.

The minister called for ramping up production in the existing 30 lakh tonne of phosphorite deposits available in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh.

''Discussion and planning with Department of Mining and Geological Survey of India is going on to expedite the exploration in the potential potassic ore resources...,'' he said.

The potential potassic ore resources are in Rajasthan's Satipura, Bharusari and Lakhasar, as well as in Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka, he added.

Further, the minister said all departments are working jointly to commence the mining of potential reserves as soon as possible.

The action plan includes steps to minimise the import dependency on costly raw material imported from abroad and make it accessible and affordable to farmers, he noted.

Volatility in international prices affects domestic prices of fertilisers and hinders the progress and development of agriculture sector in the country. Therefore, the minister called a meeting with stakeholders to discuss about ways to boost production through indigenous resources, as per the statement.

