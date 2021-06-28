Soccer-Croatia v Spain teams

Left Menu

Reuters | Copenhagen | Updated: 28-06-2021 20:30 IST | Created: 28-06-2021 20:30 IST
  • Country:
  • Denmark

Following are the teams for the European Championship last 16 match between Croatia and Spain in Copenhagen on Monday.

Croatia: Dominik Livakovic; Duje Caleta-Car, Domagoj Vida, Josip Juranovic, Josko Gvardiol; Mateo Kovacic, Luka Modric (captain), Marcelo Brozovic, Nikola Vlasic; Ante Rebic, Bruno Petkovic

Spain: Unai Simon; Cesar Azpilicueta, Eric Garcia, Aymeric Laporte, Jose Gaya; Sergio Busquets (captain), Koke, Pedri; Pablo Sarabia, Alvaro Morata, Ferran Torres

