Soccer-Croatia v Spain teams
Reuters | Copenhagen | Updated: 28-06-2021 20:30 IST | Created: 28-06-2021 20:30 IST
- Country:
- Denmark
Following are the teams for the European Championship last 16 match between Croatia and Spain in Copenhagen on Monday.
Croatia: Dominik Livakovic; Duje Caleta-Car, Domagoj Vida, Josip Juranovic, Josko Gvardiol; Mateo Kovacic, Luka Modric (captain), Marcelo Brozovic, Nikola Vlasic; Ante Rebic, Bruno Petkovic
Spain: Unai Simon; Cesar Azpilicueta, Eric Garcia, Aymeric Laporte, Jose Gaya; Sergio Busquets (captain), Koke, Pedri; Pablo Sarabia, Alvaro Morata, Ferran Torres
