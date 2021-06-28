Left Menu

Govt buys record 432.83 lakh tonnes of wheat at MSP for nearly Rs 85,500 cr

The government has procured 432.83 lakh tonnes of wheat, an all-time high, so far this marketing year at minimum support price MSP for nearly Rs 85,500 crore. About 49.07 Lakh farmers have already been benefitted from the ongoing RMS procurement operations with MSP value of Rs. 85,483.25 Crore, the statement said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-06-2021 21:50 IST | Created: 28-06-2021 21:48 IST
Govt buys record 432.83 lakh tonnes of wheat at MSP for nearly Rs 85,500 cr
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The government has procured 432.83 lakh tonnes of wheat, an all-time high, so far this marketing year at minimum support price (MSP) for nearly Rs 85,500 crore. Procurement of wheat in the ongoing rabi marketing season (RMS) 2021-22 is continuing smoothly in the procuring states, an official statement said. Till June 27, 432.83 lakh tonnes of wheat have been procured as against 386.83 lakh tonnes in the corresponding period of the previous year. The procurement has exceeded the previous all-time high of 389.92 lakh tonnes achieved in RMS 2020-21. Wheat procurement in Rajasthan has reached a lifetime high of 23.19 lakh tonnes. ''About 49.07 Lakh farmers have already been benefitted from the ongoing RMS procurement operations with MSP value of Rs. 85,483.25 Crore,'' the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Vaccine-linked heart condition tends to resolve quickly; Delta variant fuses cells to infect more efficiently; "Space is for everyone": Europe's Space Agency to hire first disabled astronaut

Science News Roundup: Vaccine-linked heart condition tends to resolve quickl...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Spain scraps outdoor mask-wearing rule, but many stay covered up; Italy reports 40 coronavirus deaths, 838 new cases and more

Health News Roundup: Spain scraps outdoor mask-wearing rule, but many stay c...

 Global
3
Beaqon to deploy Nokia Optical LAN at Singapore's Changi Airport

Beaqon to deploy Nokia Optical LAN at Singapore's Changi Airport

 Singapore
4
Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended; Germany expects faster Moderna COVID-19 vaccine deliveries and more

Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended; Germany ex...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021