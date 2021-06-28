Petrol price rise: case filed against Dharmendra Pradhan at Bihar court
A case was on Monday lodged before a court in this north Bihar town against Union Petroleum minister Dharmendra Pradhan in connection with the spiralling rise in petrol prices.
Local resident Tamanna Hashmi filed the case before the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate, Muzaffarpur, alleging that it was a ''conspiracy'' to sell petrol at high rates across the country though the price of crude oil was quite low.
Hashmi, a serious litigant known for lodging cases against well-known personalities, has sought Pradhans trial under IPC Sections 420 (fraud), 295 and 295 (A) pertaining to deliberate malicious acts and 511 (attempt to commit an offence).
Hashmi has further alleged that the prices of petrol have left the people of the country ''terrorised'' and ''enraged''.
The petition is expected to be taken up for hearing in due course.
