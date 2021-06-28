Left Menu

Haryana govt extends date of crop loan repayment

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 28-06-2021 22:12 IST | Created: 28-06-2021 22:08 IST
Haryana govt extends date of crop loan repayment
Haryana Cooperation Minister Banwari Lal on Monday said the state government has extended the date of repayment of crop loan given to the farmers through primary agricultural cooperative societies.

The date of repayment of the Rabi crop loan, which was to be paid on or before June 30, has been extended to August 31, the minister said.

The move will benefit about 3.5 lakh farmers of the state, who are likely to get interest relief of about Rs 35 crore, according to an official statement.

