J-K govt committed to protecting rights of women, minorities in the UT: Lt Governor

A delegation of Shiromani Akali Dal Delhi (SADD) on Monday called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhavan here.

A delegation of Shiromani Akali Dal Delhi (SADD) on Monday called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhavan here. The delegation led by President of SADD S Paramjit Singh Sarna submitted a memorandum to the Lt Governor pertaining to the demand of protection of rights of Women of Sikh community, implementation of Inter-religious Marriage Act, and a legal mechanism of judicial testimonies for interfaith marriages in the region.

The Lt Governor, while listening to the issues of the delegation observed that the government of Jammu and Kashmir is committed to protecting the rights of women and minorities in the UT and appropriate measures shall be taken to safeguard their interests. "Jammu and Kashmir have remained home to diverse religious and cultural beliefs which have deeply enriched its pluralistic ethos. Stringent action will be taken against those who are disturbing the peaceful tradition of communal harmony and brotherhood in the region," Manoj Sinha said.

Members of the Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee, United Sikh Forum and social activists were also present on the occasion. (ANI)

