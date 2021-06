Soccer-France v Switzerland teams

Following are the teams for the European Championship last-16 match between France and Switzerland on Monday. France: Hugo Lloris (captain); Presnel Kimpembe, Raphael Varane, Clement Lenglet, Adrien Rabiot, Benjamin Pavard; Paul Pogba, N'Golo Kante; Antoine Griezmann, Kylian Mbappe, Karim Benzema

Switzerland: Yann Sommer; Nico Elvedi, Manuel Akanji, Ricardo Rodriguez, Steven Zuber, Silvan Widmer; Remo Freuler, Granit Xhaka (captain), Xherdan Shaqiri; Breel Embolo, Haris Seferovic

